Kazakhstan braces for snow, fog, and strong winds

In northern and eastern Kazakhstan, a trough of a passing cyclone will bring snow overnight. During the day, rain and snow are expected in the west of the country, while a ridge of high pressure will bring mostly dry weather to the rest of Kazakhstan.

Fog and strengthening winds are expected across the country. In the north and east, blowing snow is forecast, while dust storms are possible in the west.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the weather forecast for March 15.