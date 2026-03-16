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    Kazakhstan braces for snow, fog, and strong winds

    06:14, 16 March 2026

    The National Weather Service Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 16, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan braces for snow, fog, and strong winds
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    In northern and eastern Kazakhstan, a trough of a passing cyclone will bring snow overnight. During the day, rain and snow are expected in the west of the country, while a ridge of high pressure will bring mostly dry weather to the rest of Kazakhstan.

    Fog and strengthening winds are expected across the country. In the north and east, blowing snow is forecast, while dust storms are possible in the west.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the weather forecast for March 15.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan Snow Wind Fog
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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