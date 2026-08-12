Air India declines comment on findings as Phuket-Delhi flight incident probe continues

The airline said it would continue to provide full cooperation to the relevant authorities. Airbus has also stated that it is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities and dispatching a team of specialists to assist with the investigation.

The incident occurred on August 4, when an Air India aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude of about 300 feet during cruise. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The occurrence was classified as a serious incident and remains under investigation by the AAIB.

A few passengers and cabin crew members were reported injured. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, as well as eight crew members – two pilots and six cabin crew.

As part of standard procedures, both flight crew members underwent psychoactive substance screening. The screening test of the pilot-in-command produced a result requiring confirmatory testing. The samples were sent to a designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, with the final report awaited, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Pending completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been removed from the roster by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Further action will depend on the investigation and confirmatory test results.

Under ICAO Annex 13, investigations into aircraft accidents and serious incidents are intended to establish relevant facts and help prevent future accidents and incidents, rather than assign blame or liability. The framework provides for a preliminary report within 30 days of an event and a final report as soon as possible or within 12 months following completion of the investigation.

The AAIB investigation remains ongoing, with Air India continuing to cooperate with the relevant authorities and Airbus providing technical assistance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that five Indian Air Force personnel died after an An-32 transport aircraft crashed in the northeastern state of Assam.