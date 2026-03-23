Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 01:30 local time (0530 GMT), according to a notice from the regulator.

The notice attributed the halt to an emergency at the airport, saying that there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

The New York Fire Department said it was responding to the reported collision, but did not provide further details.

An ⁠Air ⁠Canada 🇨🇦 Express ​plane AZZ 646 (CRJ-900) collided ‌with a ground ‌vehicle ⁠at ⁠New York's La Guardia ​Airport 🇺🇸, flight tracking ​website FlightRadar24 said ⁠in ⁠post on ⁠X late ​on Monday.



The U.S. ​Federal ⁠Aviation Administration ⁠issued a ground stop for… pic.twitter.com/ZgYAKdQCfN — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 23, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a gas cylinder explosion in Shakhtinsk left eight hurt, with police officers among injured.