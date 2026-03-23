Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York
An Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, Xinhua reported.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 01:30 local time (0530 GMT), according to a notice from the regulator.
The notice attributed the halt to an emergency at the airport, saying that there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.
The New York Fire Department said it was responding to the reported collision, but did not provide further details.
An Air Canada 🇨🇦 Express plane AZZ 646 (CRJ-900) collided with a ground vehicle at New York's La Guardia Airport 🇺🇸, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said in post on X late on Monday.— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) March 23, 2026
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for… pic.twitter.com/ZgYAKdQCfN
Earlier, Qazinform reported that a gas cylinder explosion in Shakhtinsk left eight hurt, with police officers among injured.