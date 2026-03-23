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    Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York

    17:14, 23 March 2026

    An Air Canada Express plane flying from Montreal collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport, Xinhua reported.

    Air Canada Express plane hits ground vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York
    Photo credit: @Skint_Eastwood1 / X

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 01:30 local time (0530 GMT), according to a notice from the regulator.

    The notice attributed the halt to an emergency at the airport, saying that there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

    The New York Fire Department said it was responding to the reported collision, but did not provide further details.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a gas cylinder explosion in Shakhtinsk left eight  hurt, with police officers among injured. 

    World News Incidents USA
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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