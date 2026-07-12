Air Astana changes Dubai flights amid Middle East situation

The aircraft operating flight KC205 on the Astana–Dubai route, which departed at 7:10 a.m. on July 12, is returning to its departure airport.

In addition, flight KC897 from Almaty to Dubai, scheduled for July 12 at 8:50 a.m., has been canceled. Passengers on this flight are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase.

"Air Astana is closely monitoring the situation and is facilitating the return of passengers," the airline's press service said.

It was noted that further schedule changes will be announced separately. Passengers are advised to check the current status of their flights, as departure and arrival times may change.

For information, passengers can contact Air Astana's 24-hour reservation and information center.

Earlier, the United States announced the start of a new series of strikes against Iran.