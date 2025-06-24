Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict

As of 09:00 am. on June 24, 2025, several countries imposed restrictions or fully closed their airspace for civil aviation due to the escalation of the military and political situation in the Middle East.

Threats of weapon use, navigation system glitches, heightened air defense activity and high risks for civil aviation operations forced to take these measures.

Largest international airlines such as Air France–KLM, United, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Air Canada also canceled or suspended flights to Dubai, Doha and Riyadh.

As of June 24, 2025 Air Astana canceled Dubai-Astana (KC205/206), Dubai-Almaty (C897/898), and Doha-Shymkent (KC551/552) flights, while SCAT canceled Doha-Astana (DV5250/5251) and Doha-Almaty (DV5245/5246) flights.

Qatar Airways also canceled Doha-Almaty (QR389/390; QR391/392) flights.

Air Astana launched help.airastana.com hotline at the following numbers:

+7 727 244 4477 (24/7)

+7 7172 584477 (24/7)

+7 702 702 4477 (24/7)

+7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)

WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)

Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)

Contacts of SCAT air company:

+7 (725-29) 9-88-80

+7 (701-73) 8-25-76

Passengers may also contact the Operational center of the Kazakh Aviation Administration at +7 (717-27) 9-82-15

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana canceled flights from Atyrau to Dubai (KC191/192), from Astana to Dubai (KC205/206), from Almaty to Dubai (KC897/898), and from Almaty to Doha (KC655/656) for June 23.