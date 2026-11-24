The minister noted that Air Astana has already equipped one of its aircraft with satellite internet provided by OneWeb.

“Next year, we plan to roll out this solution to another 20 aircraft,” Madiyev said.

Madiyev also highlighted progress in expanding internet access on Kazakhstan's passenger trains, with 1,500 railcars nationwide now offering Wi-Fi through the Starlink satellite network.

Efforts to improve connectivity at popular tourist destinations are also underway. Internet access has been introduced at 10 such locations this year, with another 50 set to be connected in 2027.

The minister added that all of Kazakhstan's border crossing points are now connected to the internet through a combination of fiber-optic infrastructure and satellite networks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana had operated its first flight equipped with high-speed satellite internet on October 29, 2026, on the Almaty–Tashkent route.