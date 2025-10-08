Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire

Air Astana Board of Directors announced that Peter Foster will retire from his CEO position but will remain as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

According to Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov, Air Astana Chief Financial Officer Ibrahim Canliel will be appointed as CEO. He has been working in Air Astana since 2003.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry signed the Civil Aviation Masterplan (CAMP) up to 2050 with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to foster strategic development and further planning in the country’s civil aviation sector.