Air Astana flight diverted to Turkistan amid heavy fog

Passengers on flight KC341 said they were scheduled to arrive in Shymkent at 11:50 p.m. but reached the city only around 5 a.m. after their plane was diverted to Turkistan, where they were transferred to buses.

One passenger told Qazinform that the unexpected change of route caused significant inconvenience, especially for those traveling with children.

"We landed in Turkistan instead of Shymkent and were taken to our destination by bus. It was cold on the buses, and we were traveling with children. We were supposed to arrive at 11:50 p.m., but didn't get there until around 5 a.m.," the passenger said.

Responding to the complaints, Air Astana explained that the aircraft had been diverted because freezing fog had reduced visibility at Shymkent Airport below the minimum required for a safe landing.

"Flight KC341 from Astana to Shymkent was diverted to Turkistan due to freezing fog and visibility below the required minimum at Shymkent Airport," the airline's press service said.

The weather conditions also affected the return service, flight KC342 from Shymkent to Astana, which departed from Turkistan instead. According to the airline, passengers on that flight were transported by bus from Shymkent to Turkistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that FlyArystan will resume direct flights between Aktau and Dubai.