Prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in civil aviation were discussed by Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee, and Edlira Kraja, Director of the Legislation and Safety Department at the Albanian Civil Aviation Authority.

The meeting took place in Montreal on the sidelines of the 7th Worldwide Air Transport Conference of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the committee, Kazakhstan and Albania currently have no scheduled direct air services, although interest in connecting Tirana with Almaty and Astana is growing. Air Astana is already exploring the possibility of launching direct flights to the Albanian capital.

During the meeting, Tompiyeva highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in strengthening bilateral ties with Albania and expanding cooperation in civil aviation.

Interest in establishing direct air links was also expressed by the Albanian side, with the initiative receiving support from Tirana International Airport and the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

The Albanian Civil Aviation Authority expressed its readiness to expedite work on a bilateral air services agreement and provide the necessary technical assistance.

Kazakhstan, in turn, confirmed its willingness to review the draft agreement prepared by Albania and work with its counterparts to finalize and sign the document.

Once concluded, the agreement is expected to provide the legal framework for establishing direct air services between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their mutual interest in deepening aviation cooperation and continuing negotiations to expand air connectivity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh airlines explore the possibility of launching new flights to India.