Air Astana adds more flights from Almaty and Astana to Guangzhou

Ticket sales for the new flights have already opened, according to the airline.

Starting August 22, Air Astana will operate three weekly flights from Astana to Guangzhou. Beginning September 1, flights from Almaty to Guangzhou will become daily, providing passengers with more flexibility when planning their trips.

Located in southern China, Guangzhou is one of Asia’s major business hubs and is known for its rich history, modern architecture, and vibrant economic activity. The city also serves as a convenient gateway for travelers looking to explore other destinations across China.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Astana-Shanghai flights are set to start this autumn.