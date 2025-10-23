Air ambulances to airlift survivors in deadly road crash in Aktobe region to Astana

During the meeting, reports on the current situation were made by governor of Aktobe region Askhat Shakharov, Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, Deputy Health Minister Yerbol Ospanov, Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Askarbek Yertayev, and Deputy Transport Minister Zhanibek Taizhanov.

Officials reported six people were taken to the central district hospital in Khromtau district, Aktobe region, of whom two are in critical condition, and four – in serious but stable condition.

At the investigation commission’s meeting, Bozumbayev instructed the Health Ministry to airlift all survivors requiring transportation to Astana to receive necessary treatment.

The Labor and Social Protection of the Population Minister and the governor of Aktobe region were tasked with providing financial and psychological assistance needed to the family members of those killed.

It was noted that the Interior Ministry set up a special commission to carry out an on-site comprehensive investigation into the causes of the crash. A criminal investigation has been launched.

Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbayev ordered the Ministries of Internal Affairs and Transport to make proposals to enhance the safety level on the Samara-Shymkent highway.

As reported earlier, a fatal collision of a DAF truck and a GAZelle passenger van causing the death of twelve people has occured on the Samara–Shymkent highway near Bel'kopa village, Ayteke Bi District, Aktobe region.