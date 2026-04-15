AIFC attracts over $21 billion in investment

The Head of State was presented with the AIFC's key performance results for 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, along with plans for the center's further development.

As of today, the volume of investment attracted through the center's platform over its entire period of operation has reached $21.5 billion (including $7.2 billion since January 2025). The assets under management within the AIFC totaled $5.4 billion.

As Renat Bekturov stated, AIFC participants have contributed 284.3 billion tenge (as of January 1, 2026) to the national budget in taxes since its founding. Of this, 135.9 billion tenge was transferred in 2025 alone. The primary factors driving the growth in tax revenue are the increasing number of participants and their heightened activity. More than 1,800 new companies were registered in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The total number of center participants has now exceeded 5,400.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the performance of AIFC bodies and organizations. Notably, debt and equity capital raised via the AIX Exchange have reached $12.4 billion since its founding. The aggregate trading volume for 2023–2025 reached $4 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre have enforced over 1,600 cases, bringing the total number of cases resolved to over 4,900.

The Head of State was also informed about the launch of the Aviation Finance Hub, designed to develop the aviation finance ecosystem, including aircraft financing, leasing, and the growth of industry expertise. Besides, the AIFC has launched a specialized platform to attract investment into early-stage mineral exploration projects. A dedicated ecosystem is also being developed to support the regional creative industry: opening venture capital funds, studios, and crowdfunding platforms.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of State set a series of tasks for the further development of the AIFC. In particular, he emphasized the need to reinforce the center's international presence, improve its regulatory environment, ensure the most favorable conditions for capital inflow into the country, and scale the AIFC's experience to develop Kazakhstan's financial market as a whole.

Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UN Special Envoy on Water Retno Marsudi to discuss key issues of the global and regional water agenda.