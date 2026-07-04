EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Ak Zhol Party to hold pre-election congress

    13:16, 4 July 2026

    The Democratic Party Ak Zhol will hold its pre-election congress on July 5 in Astana, bringing together more than 200 delegates elected at regional party conferences, Qazinform News Agency cites the party’s press service.

    Ak Zhol Party to hold pre-election congress
    Photo credit: Ak Zhol Party

    The delegates will debate the decision on the party’s participation in Qurultay elections, approval of the political program, confirmation of the party list of candidates for Qurultay deputies and organizational matters.

    As written before, former party chairman Azat Peruashev stepped down.

    Daniya Yespayeva was elected the new leader of Ak Zhol Party.

    Political parties Parliament (Qurultay) Elections Parties and Organizations
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All