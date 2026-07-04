Ak Zhol Party to hold pre-election congress
13:16, 4 July 2026
The Democratic Party Ak Zhol will hold its pre-election congress on July 5 in Astana, bringing together more than 200 delegates elected at regional party conferences, Qazinform News Agency cites the party’s press service.
The delegates will debate the decision on the party’s participation in Qurultay elections, approval of the political program, confirmation of the party list of candidates for Qurultay deputies and organizational matters.
As written before, former party chairman Azat Peruashev stepped down.
Daniya Yespayeva was elected the new leader of Ak Zhol Party.