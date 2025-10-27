Aidana Kumartayeva clinches bronze at Taekwondo World Championships
17:52, 27 October 2025
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo team secured its second medal at the World Championships in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Aidana Kumartayeva (46 kg) secured the bronze medal after facing Türkiye’s Emine Gögebakan in the semifinals, where her opponent emerged victorious, leaving Kazakhstani to finish the championships in third place.
