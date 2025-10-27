EN
    Aidana Kumartayeva clinches bronze at Taekwondo World Championships

    17:52, 27 October 2025

    Kazakhstan’s taekwondo team secured its second medal at the World Championships in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation

    Aidana Kumartayeva (46 kg) secured the bronze medal after facing Türkiye’s Emine Gögebakan in the semifinals, where her opponent emerged victorious, leaving Kazakhstani to finish the championships in third place.

    As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has won the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025 in Oman.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan China
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
