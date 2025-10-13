EN
    Aid trucks begin entering Gaza under ceasefire agreement

    08:48, 13 October 2025

    Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, local sources said, Anadolu Agency reports. 

    Aid trucks begin entering Gaza under ceasefire agreement
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The sources told Anadolu that a number of aid trucks moved through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing into southern Gaza.

    Aid trucks begin entering Gaza under ceasefire agreement
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

     

