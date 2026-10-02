Aiana Bolatbekkyzy suspended from 2026 Asian Games over doping test

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that a sample collected from track and field athlete Aiana Bolatbekkyzy from Kazakhstan has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substance Drostanolone metabolite - 3α-hydroxy-2α-methyl-5α-androstan-17-one.

The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules. This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026," the statement said.