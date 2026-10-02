Aiana Bolatbekkyzy suspended from 2026 Asian Games over doping test
Kazakh track and field athlete Aiana Bolatbekkyzy has returned an adverse doping test result at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Sports.kz learned from the International Testing Agency.
The ITA notified Aiana Bolatbekkyzy of a possible anti-doping rule violation.
"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that a sample collected from track and field athlete Aiana Bolatbekkyzy from Kazakhstan has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substance Drostanolone metabolite - 3α-hydroxy-2α-methyl-5α-androstan-17-one.
The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules. This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026," the statement said.
At the 2026 Asian Games, Bolatbekkyzy advanced to the final of the women's 1,500 meters on September 26 and finished 10th. On September 27, the athlete competed in the 800-meter qualifiers, finishing 12th and failing to reach the final.
Earlier today, Qazinform reported that Tamirlan Tleules won Kazakhstan’s 12th gold at the Asian Games.