AI to manage traffic signals and bus routes in Zhambyl region

According to the region’s Digital Transformation Map, an Intelligent Transport System is projected to cover the entire road network by 2028. The initiative focuses on the continuous collection and real-time analysis of traffic data. This system will enable authorities to monitor actual traffic congestion, identify bottlenecks, and make rapid operational adjustments: from altering traffic patterns to optimizing traffic light signal timings.

A cornerstone of this infrastructure will be the deployment of adaptive traffic signals and traffic sensors. Plans are in place to equip 65% of intersections with these solutions as early as 2026, with the entire major road network to be covered by 2028. These signals will automatically adjust to traffic intensity, a move expected to alleviate congestion and significantly reduce travel times during rush hours.

The initiative places a special emphasis on public transportation, with a strategic focus on AI-driven passenger flow analytics. By 2028, at least 75% of urban bus routes will be optimized based on digital demand analysis. This will enable predicting where and when peak demand occurs, adjust service intervals, and reallocate rolling stock to reduce bus overcrowding and shorten waiting times at stops.

Additionally, the region plans to expand digital mobility services. These include seamless online fare payments, user-friendly passenger apps, and the development of a multimodal approach to urban transit. Authorities anticipate that these integrated solutions will make the regional transport system more predictable, comfortable, and accessible for residents.

