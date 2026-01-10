Kazakhstan launches first Institute of Transport Sciences and Technologies

The ministry noted that the establishment of the institute is being carried out in line with instructions from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has repeatedly highlighted the strategic importance of developing the transport and logistics sector and enhancing the country’s transit potential.

The Institute of Transport Sciences and Technologies will function as a specialized research center, dedicated to developing the scientific and technical foundations for advancing Kazakhstan’s transport system, boosting transit and logistics efficiency, implementing innovative materials and technologies, and increasing the reliability and longevity of transport infrastructure.

A key priority for the institute will be refining Kazakhstan’s road and climate zoning. The plan involves replacing the current two-zone system with a more detailed framework that accounts for regional characteristics in the design, construction, and operation of transport infrastructure.

Chair of the Board and Rector of M. Tynyshpayev ALT University, Meruert Zharmagambetova, described the signing of the memorandum as a major milestone in the development of national transport science and an event of nationwide significance.

At the event, Academician Akhylbek Kurishbayev, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the President, also emphasized the importance of supplying scientific support for the priorities outlined by the Head of State.

“Transport and logistics have been identified by the President as strategic priorities for the country. To successfully implement these objectives, the sector must be supported by modern science. This is precisely the purpose of the Institute of Transport Sciences and Technologies,” Kurishbayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build and modernize 5,000 km of railways and repair 11,000 km more.