AI to help detect forest fires in E Kazakhstan

15 forest fires have been registered in the region this season. Many fires occur in remote, mountainous areas where early detection is difficult.

AI technology will significantly reduce the time between ignition and detection.

The system will be tested in Asubulak and Samara forestries, located in the Kalbin Highlands.

These pine forests are the most fire-prone, 41% of all fires in the past five years occurred here, head of the natural resources and nature management regulation department Marat Kussainov said.

Antenna-mast complexes are equipped with cameras and automated image analysis. 14 billion tenge will be allocated from the regional budget.

Murat Kussainov emphasized that the mountainous terrain makes mast installations essential.

The system is expected to strengthen fire prevention capacity and protect valuable coniferous forests.

Earlier, it was reported East Kazakhstan announced the maximum fire danger level, class 5, due to extreme heat and lack of rainfall.