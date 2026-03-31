AI to detect tumors measuring from 1 mm in Kyzylorda region

The project is being developed as part of the healthcare system digitalization. It integrates 27 medical organizations across the CIS into an information platform. This enables centralized radiological studies and improves both the speed and accuracy of diagnostics.

Its key goals are early detection of socially significant diseases, especially cancer, prevention and strengthening the fight against cancers, efficient disbursement of budgetary resources and raising oncological service quality.

PACS and AI solutions such as x-Eye Mammo, Toraks, and Ribout Pneumonia for high-precision image analysis were implemented as part of the project. AI now helps detect tumors ranging in size from 1 millimeter.

Besides, remote diagnostics was established, reducing human error by up to 95 percent.

Additionally, the system includes a digital archive and eliminates film-based records, saving up to 300 million tenge annually.

To note, the National Scientific Traumatology and Orthopedics Center in the Kazakh capital introduced a new robotic system with artificial intelligence elements to enhance the planning and performance of orthopedic surgeries.