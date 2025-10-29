AI to boost labor productivity growth in APEC economies: OECD chief

Speaking at a session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said his organization estimates that AI will "contribute between 0.2 and 0.4 percentage point to annual labor productivity growth over the next decade."

The business-centric gathering running parallel to the annual APEC forum's leader's summit officially kicked off earlier in the day to explore pivotal issues, ranging from AI and energy transition to Korean soft power.

APEC economies have a number of assets to draw on - integration into global supply chains, skilled populations and strong digital connectivity, he said.

To fully realize the benefits of AI, Cormann stressed the need to broaden and deepen the diffusion and availability of AI technology, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.

The OECD chief also stressed the need to ensure affordable connectivity and encourage more competitive AI ecosystems to drive better services at lower prices.

In addition, Cormann highlighted the importance of advancing international tax cooperation as a way to create a more predictable and stable environment for businesses.

Cormann also emphasized the need to strengthen supply chain resilience and maintain rules-based international trade to mitigate risks arising from growing geopolitical and economic tensions.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan drew up seven standards, setting uniform rules for everyone working with AI technologies – from developers and businesses to government agencies.