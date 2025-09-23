AI support: Kazakhstan and Coursera to boost collaboration

Three years ago, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Coursera held talks launching a partnership. The goal was to let every student in Kazakhstan benefit from Coursera’s world-class universities and industry partners accessible to Kazakh students.

Over the past three years, Kazakh students have earned 350,000 certificates on the platform, spending nearly a million hours on their studies. With a success rate of 78%, these are "phenomenal statistics," Greg Hart noted.

Building on this foundation, Coursera is now moving into the next phase of collaboration, assisting Kazakhstan's AI SANA initiative in its goal of creating 1,000 AI startups annually.

Greg Hart told the Kazakh side and American partners that Kazakhstan's innovation and its recognition of the need for further development of artificial intelligence had truly impressed them.

As part of the partnership, Coursera will continue to support Kazakhstan as it advances to the next stage of AI implementation.

Greg Hart said that this is truly a model for the world to use in the future and that the economic environment is ripe for investment from other American companies.

Coursera is a platform that publishes educational materials as online courses in the field of mass online education.

Kazinform earlier reported that Kevin Mills, Head of Education and Government Programs at OpenAI, presented the idea of integrating ChatGPT into Kazakhstan’s universities.