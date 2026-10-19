AI squeezes entry-level job opportunities

The study, published in October 2025, found that 39% of surveyed business leaders said their organizations had reduced or eliminated entry-level positions through AI efficiencies in research, administration and briefing tasks. Another 43% expected such reductions over the following year.

Nearly a third, 31%, said their organizations explored AI solutions before considering hiring a person. Meanwhile, 41% reported that AI was enabling workforce reductions.

A quarter believed AI could perform all or most tasks assigned to an entry-level employee, highlighting the pressure on positions traditionally used to gain professional experience.

“There is an urgent need for long-term thinking and workforce investment, alongside investment in AI tools, to ensure sustainable and productive employment,” BSI Chief Executive Susan Taylor Martin said.

The accompanying report found that productivity and efficiency were the main reasons for investing in AI, cited by 61% of respondents. Cost reductions followed at 49%, while 43% pointed to filling skills gaps.

Some 62% expected their organizations to increase AI investment over the following year, and 59% considered the technology crucial to business growth.

Analysis of corporate annual reports also revealed an imbalance in how companies discussed the technology. Automation was almost seven times more prominent than upskilling, training or education. BSI said this raised questions about whether employers were preparing their workforces adequately for technological change.

The impact differed by company size. Half of large businesses had already cut junior roles, compared with 30% of small and medium-sized enterprises. BSI suggested smaller employers could consequently play a greater role in training young workers.

The research combined polling of more than 850 business leaders in seven countries, including the United States, with analysis of annual reports from 123 multinational corporations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anthropic had warned that small artificial intelligence models could be months away from replicating themselves across internet-connected consumer devices without relying on data centers.