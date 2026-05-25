AI should strengthen thinking, not replace it: Liam Stewart on future of Kazakhstan’s schools

Stewart said AI offers a practical opportunity to move beyond standardised learning models in a country where education reform is closely linked to national development goals.

“Kazakhstan has made significant progress in modernising its education system, supported by a clear national ambition to position itself at the forefront of technological advancement. In a system that must balance consistency in standards with regional variation, AI offers a compelling opportunity to move beyond a largely standardised model towards one that is more adaptive, more responsive, and more closely aligned to the needs of individual learners across the country,” he noted.

He also noted that the most immediate change will come from improved use of data in classrooms, allowing teachers to better understand student progress and identify learning gaps earlier.

“Over the next 5 to 10 years, the most meaningful transformation will come from how intelligently schools are able to use data. AI will allow teachers to gain more precise insights into pupil understanding, identify misconceptions earlier, and respond with greater accuracy,” Stewart added.

He linked the country’s education direction to wider national priorities, pointing to leadership support for digital transformation, including from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has emphasised technology and innovation as part of Kazakhstan’s long-term competitiveness strategy.

He said this national focus creates conditions for schools to innovate more confidently and at scale.

Looking ahead, Stewart said the most important skills for students will not be purely technical.

“Technical fluency will be expected, but it will not be the defining factor. The capabilities that will distinguish students are fundamentally human. Communication remains central, alongside the ability to think with clarity and express ideas with precision across different contexts. Equally important is the capacity to work across disciplines and to understand how organisations function both horizontally and vertically. In a rapidly evolving economy such as Kazakhstan’s, those who can interpret complexity, connect knowledge, and collaborate effectively will be best placed to succeed,” he explained.

Stewart also said teaching will become more analytical and strategic, requiring stronger professional development for educators to effectively use AI tools while maintaining strong pedagogical standards.

He noted that the most effective international models are those where AI is introduced early and consistently, allowing both students and teachers to build skills gradually rather than through isolated initiatives.

“The strongest systems do not position AI as an optional extra or a specialist subject confined to later years. Instead, they integrate it thoughtfully into teaching, learning, and institutional thinking from an early stage, ensuring that both staff and students develop confidence and understanding progressively,” Stewart said.

He added that this approach is especially relevant for Kazakhstan, where education reform is increasingly linked to long-term technological development goals.

However, Stewart also warned that international experience shows clear risks if AI is not properly regulated in schools.

He pointed to safeguarding challenges, including the rise of deepfakes, data protection concerns, and ethical questions surrounding the use of student information.

Stewart said the key challenge is not simply regulating AI use, but clearly defining the role of the learner in an environment where automated tools are increasingly accessible.

“Striking this balance requires more than policy. It requires a clear and consistent educational philosophy, and a team that lives that philosophy every day” he explained.

On academic integrity, Stewart said schools must focus on education and transparency rather than restriction alone. Students should be taught how AI systems work, what their limitations are, and how to use them responsibly in academic work.

He said this includes understanding the difference between using AI as a support tool and relying on it as a substitute for independent thought.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that AI could transform school education in Kazakhstan over the next 5 to 10 years, provided its use remains safe, ethical and child-centered, according to Acting Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Kazakhstan Raushan Ibrasheva.