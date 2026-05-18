AI in Kazakhstan’s schools: UNICEF explains what children and teachers should prepare for

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly transform school education, making learning more personalized, inclusive and equitable,” Ibrasheva said.

According to her, AI could help more accurately identify gaps in students’ knowledge and adapt learning to the needs of each child, including children with disabilities and students living in remote rural areas.

In addition, technology could reduce the administrative burden on teachers by automating routine tasks. This would allow educators to devote more time to mentorship, emotional support and individualized work with students.

“The most important skills for students will be critical thinking, creative and interpersonal thinking, as well as the ability to learn,” the UNICEF representative stressed.

She also noted that both students and teachers would need not only digital and AI literacy, but also an understanding of ethics, online safety and risks related to misinformation and technological bias.

Speaking about international experience, Ibrasheva highlighted the Accessible Digital Textbooks initiative and the Tinkering for Tech program, which focuses on developing problem-solving, creativity and digital competencies through real-world practical tasks.

Pilot projects have already been implemented in the Maldives, Montenegro and Vietnam, while the program is expected to expand further into Laos, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

At the same time, UNICEF warns that the rapid introduction of AI could deepen educational inequality. According to Ibrasheva, children from low-income families, rural areas and children with disabilities are among those most at risk of being excluded from the benefits of new technologies.

Among other risks, she mentioned harmful content, cyberbullying, misinformation and violations of children’s privacy and data protection.

“Students should be encouraged to use AI as a tool for research and support, while still demonstrating independent analysis, original thinking and personal reflection in their work,” Ibrasheva stated.

In her opinion, the goal of the education system should not be to ban AI, but to help children develop the skills needed for responsible and critical use of technology throughout their lives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree “On Measures to Introduce Artificial Intelligence into the Secondary Education System of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”