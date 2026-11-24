A recent survey by human resources services provider Mynavi Corp. found that the impact of AI on recruitment varies considerably across occupations. While some employers plan to hire fewer graduates for office-based roles, companies recruiting for IT and blue-collar jobs are more likely to increase hiring than reduce it.

Conducted between September and October, the survey covered 1,667 companies across various industries, including 114 publicly listed firms.

Among employers recruiting graduates for clerical and administrative positions for the fiscal year beginning in April 2027, 19.6% intend to reduce hiring, while 79.2% expect recruitment levels to remain unchanged. Only 1.2% plan to increase their intake.

Companies anticipating a decline in graduate recruitment pointed to advances in artificial intelligence and its ability to perform tasks typically assigned to entry-level employees.

A similar trend was observed in business planning and marketing, where 11.7% of employers expect to recruit fewer graduates, compared with just 1.2% planning to increase hiring.

Meanwhile, employment prospects appear more favorable in the technology sector. Some 10.3% of companies recruiting graduates for IT positions are considering expanding their intake, with particularly strong demand among manufacturers seeking to integrate AI into their operations.

Blue-collar occupations are also showing signs of growing demand, with 8.5% of surveyed employers recruiting for such positions planning to hire more graduates, compared with 1.5% expecting to reduce recruitment.

Yosuke Hasegawa, a labor market researcher at Mynavi who oversaw the survey, emphasized the growing importance of making informed career choices. He noted that students need to carefully consider which industries and professions best align with their long-term career ambitions.

He also stressed that employers should pay closer attention to graduates' professional aspirations to ensure they are a good fit for their organizations.

Beyond recruitment, experts point to changes in how young professionals acquire workplace experience.

Tasuku Kashiwamura, chief researcher at the Daiichi Life Research Institute, explained that as AI increasingly handles routine assignments, such as preparing meeting minutes, younger employees have fewer opportunities to develop professional skills through traditional workplace tasks.

He added that the ability to gather information firsthand and identify tasks that cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence will become increasingly important for young professionals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how artificial intelligence is transforming operations in Texas' energy sector.