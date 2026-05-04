AI-powered hydrological stations to be launched in E Kazakhstan

While data collection previously relied largely on manual measurements, the focus has now shifted to continuous digital monitoring. The region already operates a network of 26 hydrological stations, which will be integrated into a unified system with automated data processing this year.

“Hydrological stations will be fully automated this year. This will allow not only for recording water levels but also for analyzing a range of parameters over time. Based on this data, an AI-powered system will be able to generate flood forecasts and provide early warnings of potential risks,” the regional akimat said.

The new model is based on an expanded dataset, with sensors continuously tracking flow velocity, discharge volume, weather conditions, and other parameters that were previously monitored only on a fragmented basis.

A key advantage lies in response time: whereas information was previously received with delays, changes are now detected almost instantly, allowing for faster and more effective decision-making.

“This marks a shift from reactive measures to predictive management. The system can identify critical thresholds in advance and model possible scenarios,” said Dmitry Levitanus, director of the development company.

The Department of Emergency Situations of East Kazakhstan region noted that such technologies strengthen the overall emergency warning system.

“The use of digital solutions and automated monitoring improves forecast accuracy and enables timely responses to changes in the hydrological situation,” the agency said.

At the same time, environmental monitoring is also being developed in the region. Last year, 25 air quality monitoring stations were installed to analyze the atmosphere across 13 parameters.

Authorities expect that integrating all monitoring systems will provide a more comprehensive picture of ongoing processes and enhance the region’s preparedness for flood risks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will continue upgrading its water supply and sewerage systems through general transfers and borrowed funds under the energy and utilities sector modernization national project.