AI may replace a million specialists in Kazakhstan over next five years
13:44, 23 October 2025
Kazakh Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Vice Minister Dmitriy Mun said that 2.5 million specialists in Kazakhstan may face automation risks within the next five years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Labor and Social Protection Ministry forecasts, 1 million jobs may be potentially affected directly by AI technologies.
He said 1 million citizens will be trained in AI-related skills by the end of 2029. He noted Astana Hub offers video lessons and a free educational program on AI and digital technologies.
As written before, the Senate returned the draft law on Artificial Intelligence and corresponding amendments to the Majilis for further revision.