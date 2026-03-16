AI isn’t cutting jobs, but hiring may be slowing

Anthropic's study examines how AI is beginning to shape the labor market. Researchers combined data on what AI systems are capable of doing with real world usage data to estimate how much of each occupation’s work is currently being handled by AI.

According to the report, many tasks that AI could theoretically perform are not yet widely used in practice. For example, in computer and mathematics occupations, AI could potentially assist with most tasks, but current usage covers only about one third of them.

Jobs most exposed to AI include computer programmers, customer service representatives, and data entry workers. In contrast, many roles involving physical work or face-to-face interaction show little to no exposure. Occupations such as cooks, mechanics, lifeguards, bartenders, and dishwashers remain largely untouched by AI use.

When researchers compared workers in highly exposed jobs with those in occupations with little exposure, unemployment trends since the release of ChatGPT in 2022 were largely similar.

However, there are early signals that AI may be influencing hiring patterns. The analysis suggests that young workers aged 22 to 25 are becoming less likely to find new jobs in occupations that are highly exposed to AI. Since 2024, the rate at which young people start new jobs in these fields has dropped by about half a percentage point, roughly a 14% decline compared with 2022 levels.

Researchers caution that these changes are still small and may have other explanations. Some young workers might be staying longer in existing jobs, choosing different career paths, or continuing their education instead.

The report also found that workers in jobs most exposed to AI tend to be older, more educated, and higher paid. On average, they earn about 47% more than workers in occupations with little exposure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan partners with MIT to offer AI training at schools.