AI is a tool, not a substitute for human intelligence — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

He noted that Kazakhstan has already established a basic legal framework for digital transformation, including the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Digital Code. At the same time, according to the President, it is essential to ensure a carefully calibrated institutional balance and a risk-based approach.

“We must not overregulate this sphere to the point where promising teams, technologies and capital begin moving to other jurisdictions. We should follow a simple principle: where safety, rights and vital interests of citizens are at stake, requirements must be strict, but not excessive,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State devoted particular attention to human capital. According to him, modern data centers and advanced technologies alone cannot guarantee the desired results, while a technological breakthrough is impossible without scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs.

“Therefore, we must establish a national scientific and engineering school capable of training educated, highly qualified and innovative-minded professionals. In this regard, a special role is assigned to the recently opened Qazaq AI Research University. Alongside providing education, this institution should conduct research that responds to the needs of industry and the economy. To this end, the AI+X model is being introduced to apply artificial intelligence in specific sectors. Its potential should be effectively harnessed in industry, energy, healthcare, finance and public administration. Overall, we need strong, highly qualified professionals capable of developing market-ready products and new technologies. There is one important aspect to bear in mind. Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for human intellectual abilities, but rather an auxiliary tool in the process of learning and acquiring knowledge. The faster technology advances, the more important the pursuit of knowledge, critical thinking, decision-making skills and a sense of responsibility become,” the President said.

As written earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that AI & Digital Bridge had become a reputable and widely recognized platform in Eurasia.