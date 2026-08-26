EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand

    17:40, 26 August 2026

    Modern approaches to developing the education system were demonstrated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.  

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda

    On the sidelines of the annual August Conference of Teachers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the Bilim Bolashagy (Future of Education) exhibition, which showcased cutting-edge approaches to the development of Kazakhstan's education system.

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda
    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda

    Tokayev inspected the Taldau Ortalygy (Analysis Center) and its AI-powered analytical tools. Among the highlights was WONK, an AI teaching assistant designed to help teachers prepare for lessons.

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda
    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Head of State then saw a fragment of a third-grade math lesson using the digital solutions Qalam AI, Beyim AI, TopIQ, and E-OQULYQ.

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda

    The President also viewed contemporary children's publications, including world literature translated into Kazakh, as well as achievements by Kazakhstani schoolchildren in science, engineering, robotics, and innovation.

    AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
    Photo source: Akorda

    Earlier, President Tokayev honored teachers for outstanding achievements in education.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Education AI Artificial Intelligence Schools Akorda Presidential Residence Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All