AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand
Modern approaches to developing the education system were demonstrated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
On the sidelines of the annual August Conference of Teachers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the Bilim Bolashagy (Future of Education) exhibition, which showcased cutting-edge approaches to the development of Kazakhstan's education system.
Tokayev inspected the Taldau Ortalygy (Analysis Center) and its AI-powered analytical tools. Among the highlights was WONK, an AI teaching assistant designed to help teachers prepare for lessons.
The Head of State then saw a fragment of a third-grade math lesson using the digital solutions Qalam AI, Beyim AI, TopIQ, and E-OQULYQ.
The President also viewed contemporary children's publications, including world literature translated into Kazakh, as well as achievements by Kazakhstani schoolchildren in science, engineering, robotics, and innovation.
Earlier, President Tokayev honored teachers for outstanding achievements in education.