AI in the classroom: President sees new EdTech firsthand

On the sidelines of the annual August Conference of Teachers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the Bilim Bolashagy (Future of Education) exhibition, which showcased cutting-edge approaches to the development of Kazakhstan's education system.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Tokayev inspected the Taldau Ortalygy (Analysis Center) and its AI-powered analytical tools. Among the highlights was WONK, an AI teaching assistant designed to help teachers prepare for lessons.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

The Head of State then saw a fragment of a third-grade math lesson using the digital solutions Qalam AI, Beyim AI, TopIQ, and E-OQULYQ.

Photo source: Akorda

The President also viewed contemporary children's publications, including world literature translated into Kazakh, as well as achievements by Kazakhstani schoolchildren in science, engineering, robotics, and innovation.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, President Tokayev honored teachers for outstanding achievements in education.