AI helps discover new mineral deposits in Kazakhstan

The minister noted the ongoing extensive work in the geological sector to digitize archival data. To date, over 97% of primary geological information, around 250 terabytes of data, has been scanned.

An AI-powered system has been developed to accelerate the work, automatically processing archival materials and creating geological models. The digitized data is being consolidated into a single Big Data system. One terabyte of data has already been uploaded.

Artificial intelligence identifies coordinates and selects key data, thereby reducing information processing time and improving decision quality.

"Based on the processed data, an interactive mineral map has been developed. The system helps users filter and analyze information in a convenient format, as well as quickly identify promising areas," Nagaspayev said.

He explained that when selecting a specific mineral, for instance, copper, the AI-powered system highlights areas with high potential for deposit discovery on the map. When zooming in on each block, detailed information about individual areas, including geological section data, is displayed. This provides quick access to the data needed for informed decision-making.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan approved 20 digital transformation roadmaps.