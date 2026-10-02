AI for small schools: Kai-Fu Lee presents project to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of Kai-Fu Lee’s expert contribution to shaping Kazakhstan’s approaches to the development of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Government has launched a project to introduce artificial intelligence into secondary education, drawing on Kai-Fu Lee’s recommendations and leading international experience.

In turn, Kai-Fu Lee briefed the President on the key parameters of the project to introduce artificial intelligence in small rural schools. In the first stage, beginning in September 2026, the pilot project is being implemented in 10 schools. In January 2027, the project is planned to be expanded to 60 schools, and by April 2027 to 500 schools.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President stressed the importance of ensuring the project’s consistent scaling and delivering tangible results in improving the quality of education.

It was noted that the opportunities associated with artificial intelligence should be equally accessible in both urban and rural areas. In this context, the Head of State highlighted the prospects offered by the use of AI as a tool for promoting entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, the Head of State was also presented with a number of initiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the third meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development in Akorda to discuss deep digital transformation of the industrial sector.