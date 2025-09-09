AI, Digital Code, and Alatau City: Ministry outlines tech plans

According to the Minister, work on the Digital Code is already underway in the Parliament's Majilis.

"It is being finalized based on the Competence Center established under the Majilis," Zhaslan Madiyev said. "The draft Code will be published on GitHub in Kazakh, Russian, and English. The document will be adopted within the timeframe set by the Head of State."

He also announced that the Alatau City project will feature a Smart City architecture using artificial intelligence technologies. Besides, the necessary regulatory legal acts will be prepared for the use of cryptocurrency within its ecosystem.

To support the Regulatory Intelligence Center, the Minister added, it will be provided with supercomputer capacity and access to the national AI platform.

Earlier, Minister Zhaslan Madiyev announced that the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development.