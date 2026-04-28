AI cuts stroke mortality by 40% in Kazakhstan

“In healthcare, one successful case is Cerebra AI. It is an artificial intelligence system for the early diagnosis of stroke. It can analyze CT scans within five to ten minutes instead of 30. This significantly speeds up stroke diagnosis and improves its accuracy,” Zhaslan Madiyev said.

The system has been introduced in 17 polyclinics in Astana, as well as in the Akmola, Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

“Since September 1, 2025, data from more than 7,600 patients with suspected stroke have been analyzed. Mortality has decreased by 40%, while the share of patients receiving timely treatment has increased by 150%,” the minister added.

Earlier today, Zhaslan Madiyev said that more than 50 AI agents are being developed in Kazakhstan to assist citizens.