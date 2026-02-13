AI authors flood market with 45-minute novels

One self-described novelist, writing under the name Coral Hart, says she can now produce a full romance novel in as little as 45 minutes using AI tools. In an interview with The New York Times, Hart said she published more than 200 romance titles last year under 21 different pen names, most of them created with the help of Anthropic’s Claude chatbot.

The books were self-published through Amazon. While none became major bestsellers individually, Hart said the combined sales reached about 50,000 copies, generating revenue in the six-figure range. During the interview, she reportedly completed a new manuscript in under an hour.

Hart, who previously wrote romance fiction without AI, has also launched an online business called Plot Prose, teaching other authors how to produce novels with the technology. She claims more than 1,600 people have taken her courses. Her training includes strategies for refining AI prose and navigating content restrictions built into chatbots.

The financial incentives are clear. With minimal production costs and dramatically shortened writing timelines, AI-assisted authors can release dozens or even hundreds of titles per year. Even modest sales per book can add up when multiplied at scale. In contrast, traditional writers often spend months crafting a single manuscript, investing time in editing, revisions, and marketing.

