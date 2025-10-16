AI as a bridge between China and Kazakhstan, says Yang Cheng

He emphasized that humanity is entering an unprecedented transformation - a shift from the industrial era to the age of digital intelligence. According to him, this change is reshaping global structures and governance principles, making artificial intelligence a driving force for future economic and social development.

Yang Cheng noted that China has become a technological leader in artificial intelligence and an important partner for countries seeking to build an intelligent economy. He underlined that Beijing supports open and inclusive cooperation and aims to balance innovation with national sovereignty and security in the development of AI governance.

Speaking about cooperation with Kazakhstan, the professor said that partnership in the field of AI could unlock new opportunities beyond traditional trade and infrastructure.

“Recognizing AI governance as a national priority in Kazakhstan creates opportunities for new forms of financial, technological and educational cooperation,” he stated.

He also proposed to strengthen joint efforts in building digital infrastructure, including cross-border networks, satellite communications and 5G systems, while promoting digital literacy and youth education programs in artificial intelligence.

Yang Cheng concluded that the future of cooperation between countries lies in shared innovation and responsible governance of digital transformation.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev, speaking at the same forum, called for fair and open access to artificial intelligence technologies. He stressed that AI must serve as a tool for equal opportunity, digital sovereignty and inclusive global development.