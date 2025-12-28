EN
    Two legends, Gennady Golovkin and Cristiano Ronaldo, meet in Riyadh

    08:19, 28 December 2025

    A video posted on Gennady Golovkin’s Instagram shows the Kazakh boxing legend meeting Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Gennady Golovkin meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh
    Video screenshot

    Golovkin, who is President of World Boxing and head of Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee, can be heard in the clip saying that another fight may be possible next year.

    The meeting highlights the continued friendship between the two athletes, who in 2019 announced a joint project together.

