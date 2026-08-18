Agro-industrial complex financing in Kazakhstan grows sevenfold over 3 years

Particular attention is paid to raising the availability of financial resources at the early stage of the production cycle.

One of the key instruments is the Ken dala favorable credit facility aimed at timely financing of spring sowing and harvest works.

Nearly 750 billion tenge was allocated this year for these purposes. 5,600 farm producers received funding to cover 7.7 million hectares of sowing areas.

Farmers can now plan and secure seeds, fertilizers, crop protection products, fuel, and machinery in advance.

This has allowed sowing campaigns to be carried out on time and with full technological compliance.

Use of mineral fertilizers has tripled in two years, reaching 1.8 million tons, with a target of 2.3 million tons in 2026.

Contracts were signed for 2 million tons, of which 83% have already been delivered.

The share of elite seeds increased from 7.1% in 2023 to 11.6% in 2026.

As part of the preferential leasing program, funding expanded tenfold to 350 billion tenge.

In 2026, 6,790 applications were financed up to 256.3 billion tenge to purchase 7,718 units of machinery.

In 2025, farmers acquired about 25,000 units of modern equipment.

The renewal rate of the machine-tractor fleet rose from 6% in 2024 to 6.5% in 2025, expected to reach 8% in 2026.

The country’s grain storage capacity reached 30.7 million tons. There are 189 operating grain-collecting stations countrywide. `

Reports noted, agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan rises by 22%.