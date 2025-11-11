Agricultural output rises in Kazakhstan in Q3

The growth was largely driven by 6.7% and 3.4% increases in volumes in crop production and livestock, respectively.

In the livestock sector, Kazakhstan’s meat production rose 2.6% in slaughter weight to 816,300 tons, while cow milk production was up 5.7% to up to 3 million tons in nine months.

The country’s population of cattle stood at 8.5 million heads, rising 1.1%, horses numbered 4.6 million (up 6.4%), camels – 299,700 (up 4.5%), while poultry stock was 49 million (up 6.5%).

In the reporting period, food production showed a 9.1% growth, reaching 3.2 trillion tenge, while beverage production rose 8.7% to up to 1 trillion tenge.

The data provided by the Ministry also reveals a significant increase in a number of key items, including sugar - 13%, canned meat - 38.6%, vegetable oil - 21.7%, sausages - 7.8%, butter - 19%, fermented milk products - 6.6%.

The Ministry notes the positive dynamics in agriculture and processing industry demonstrate the efficient implementation of measures aimed at developing the sector, modernizing production, and ensuring the country’s food security.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s economy grows 6.4% in 10 months.