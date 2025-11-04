Agricultural innovations drive yield growth for 60% of Kazakhstan’s farmers

An analysis of major grain-producing regions showed that farmers who more actively adopt modern technologies achieve higher yields.

According to Saparov, nearly 60% of farms harvested between 1.5 and 3 c/ha of grain, while 8% achieved yields exceeding 3 c/ha.

On average, grain yields across the country reached 1.7 c/ha, representing a 5% increase compared to last year.

However, the minister noted that around 12% of farmers still harvest only 0.7–0.8 c/ha, which drags down the overall average.

“The regions should continue efforts to encourage farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices to meet the targets of the Roadmap, which envisions doubling the country’s gross agricultural output by 2028,” Saparov emphasized.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has collected a record-breaking legumes and oil-bearing plants harvest this year.