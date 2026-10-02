Agricultural breakthrough: Tajikistan’s grain production surges with record harvest

The Tajik Ministry of Agriculture reported that grain crops were sown across 286,679 ha of nation’s collective farms in 2026.

Over the period of its independence, Tajikistan’s grain production has skyrocketed by 1.4 million tons. In 2025 alone, Tajikistan produced 1.7 million tons of grain, a sixfold increase compared to 1991. Official figures show that the total area of grain cultivation across all agricultural sectors amounted to 375,709 ha last year.

Grains and legumes, including wheat, rye, beans, mung beans, rice, and corn, are considered food staples in Tajikistan. The Ministry of Agriculture is actively working to expand the cultivation of these crops to ensure the people of Tajikistan has access to natural, clean, and healthy food products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had exported over 15 million tons of grain and flour.