After Louvre heist, France hides its treasures in the Bank of France
Part of the Louvre Museum’s jewellery collection displayed in the historic Galerie d’Apollon has been transferred to the vaults of the Bank of France a week after a daring daytime heist, Kazinform News Agency reports citing RTL.
The transfer took place on the morning of October 24, under a police escort provided by the Paris Prefecture, in a highly discreet and secure operation. The convoy reportedly covered a short 300-meter distance between the museum and the Bank of France headquarters.
The measure was taken as a precautionary step after thieves broke into the Louvre on October 19, using a freight elevator to access the gallery and steal several high-value jewellery pieces. Initial estimates by the Paris prosecutor’s office suggest the stolen jewels may be worth around USD 100 million.
The Louvre Museum and the Bank of France have not issued official statements.
Earlier, Durov commented on the theft, calling it “a sad sign of decline in a once great country.”