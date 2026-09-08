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    DR Congo reports 6,686 Ebola cases, 3,226 deaths

    07:16, 8 September 2026

    The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 6,686 confirmed cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak, including 3,226 deaths and 1,563 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Communication and Media, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    DR Congo reports 6,686 Ebola cases, 3,226 deaths
    Photo credit: @DrTedros/X account

    The ministry said on its X account 819 patients are currently in isolation or hospitalized, with the case fatality rate at 48.3% and contact tracing reaching 85.3%.

    Over the past 24 hours, 15 patients recovered, while no new cases were reported in South Kivu, Tshopo or Bas-Uélé. The response is currently active in six provinces and 61 health zones.

    Earlier, it was reported the Democratic Republic of the Congo had began vaccinating people against Ebola.

    World News Ebola DR Congo Virus Africa
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