DR Congo reports 6,686 Ebola cases, 3,226 deaths

The ministry said on its X account 819 patients are currently in isolation or hospitalized, with the case fatality rate at 48.3% and contact tracing reaching 85.3%.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 patients recovered, while no new cases were reported in South Kivu, Tshopo or Bas-Uélé. The response is currently active in six provinces and 61 health zones.

🚨 #EbolaRDC | Point de situation – 6 septembre 2026



La riposte se poursuit dans 6 provinces et 61 zones de santé. L’Ituri demeure le principal foyer de l’épidémie, tandis qu’une nouvelle zone de santé est désormais touchée au Nord-Kivu. Le Sud-Kivu enregistre pour sa part 97… pic.twitter.com/tgVCREK2ev — Ministère de la Communication et Médias/RDC (@Com_mediasRDC) September 7, 2026

Earlier, it was reported the Democratic Republic of the Congo had began vaccinating people against Ebola.