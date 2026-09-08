DR Congo reports 6,686 Ebola cases, 3,226 deaths
The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded 6,686 confirmed cases in the ongoing Ebola outbreak, including 3,226 deaths and 1,563 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Communication and Media, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry said on its X account 819 patients are currently in isolation or hospitalized, with the case fatality rate at 48.3% and contact tracing reaching 85.3%.
Over the past 24 hours, 15 patients recovered, while no new cases were reported in South Kivu, Tshopo or Bas-Uélé. The response is currently active in six provinces and 61 health zones.
🚨 #EbolaRDC | Point de situation – 6 septembre 2026— Ministère de la Communication et Médias/RDC (@Com_mediasRDC) September 7, 2026
La riposte se poursuit dans 6 provinces et 61 zones de santé. L’Ituri demeure le principal foyer de l’épidémie, tandis qu’une nouvelle zone de santé est désormais touchée au Nord-Kivu. Le Sud-Kivu enregistre pour sa part 97… pic.twitter.com/tgVCREK2ev
Earlier, it was reported the Democratic Republic of the Congo had began vaccinating people against Ebola.