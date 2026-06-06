Africa CDC and WHO launch $518mn plan to fight Ebola

The six-month initiative, running from June to November 2026, aims to mobilize US$518 million to help African countries prepare for, detect, and respond to Ebola cases caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

The plan adopts a unified “One Response” approach, bringing together governments, health agencies, partners, and local communities to strengthen outbreak control measures. Key priorities include disease surveillance, laboratory testing, infection prevention, clinical care, logistics, research, and support for essential health services.

The initiative complements ongoing national response efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where authorities and international partners are working to contain the spread of the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that coordinated action is critical to stopping transmission, emphasizing the importance of political commitment, sustained funding, and community participation.

“The only way to beat this outbreak is through close partnership, working together under the leadership of the affected countries in one coordinated effort, guided by a simple principle: one plan, one budget, one team,” said WHO Director-General.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the strategy provides a clear framework for rapid and unified action to protect lives and support affected countries.

“With Member States, WHO and partners, Africa CDC is turning commitment into action and resources into response for the communities at risk,” he stated.

With no licensed vaccines or treatments specifically approved for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, the plan also focuses on protecting vulnerable populations, strengthening health systems, and improving preparedness across ten priority countries deemed at high risk.

Health officials urged African nations to enhance screening at border crossings, increase cross-border cooperation, and maintain support for other ongoing public health emergencies, including mpox, cholera, and measles.

The joint effort aims not only to contain the current outbreak but also to strengthen Africa’s long-term capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to future health threats throughout the continent.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that WHO had sounded the alarm amid a fast-moving Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which led to 220 suspected deaths and more than 900 suspected cases.