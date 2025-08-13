Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan enhance trade-economic ties

During the talks, Bakyt Sydykov noted that the visit of the Afghan delegation became an important step towards further intensification and deepening of the bilateral interaction.

The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in search for new mutually beneficial areas for cooperation, encompassing promising sectors of economy, and informed the Afghan side of Kyrgyzstan’s economic reforms and significant potential for enhancing mutual trade.

The meeting also focused on digitalization issues. The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed its interest in sharing accumulated experience with their Afghan partners.

For his part, Nooruddin Azizi thanked the Kyrgyz Minister for the invitation and highlighted the prospects for expanding the bilateral interaction, including in trade-economic and investment spheres.

The sides agreed to open trade houses in the two countries to boost trade-economic interaction.

Following the meeting, a road map on cooperation development and a memorandum of mutual understanding in trade-economic cooperation were signed.

