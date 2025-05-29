Afghanistan is Kazakhstan’s important partner in region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan considers Afghanistan as an important partner in the region and intends to further strengthen the atmosphere of trust and cooperation between the two nations. He also said Kazakhstan is interested in building a sustainable and safe environment in Afghanistan to use its potential for the benefit of the region.

Kazakhstan’s governmental commission twice visited Kabul to resume ties.

Nooruddin Aziz thanked Kazakhstan for promoting Afghanistan in international organizations and for humanitarian assistance. He said Kabul looks forward to developing joint projects to help generate more jobs in Afghanistan.

The sides debated prospects for cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics and agrarian sectors, geological exploration and digitalization. As stated there, Kazakhstani companies are ready to further participate in large infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

