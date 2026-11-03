AFC Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia postponed to December 2027

The tournament was originally scheduled for January 7 - February 5, 2027.

The decision was made "following extensive discussions and close consultation with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)."

“The Organising Committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions. The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval,” an official statement reads.

The AFC praised the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee for their efforts to deliver a world-class tournament for players and fans across Asia.

Earlier, it was reported that the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute had postponed the 10th edition of its flagship conference, themed “The Power of Legacy,” from October 26-29, 2026, to 2027.