Adverse weather conditions expected in six cities

Meteorological conditions in these cities will lead to the accumulation of pollutants in the atmosphere. As for the rest of the cities, the weather conditions will be favorable.

During adverse weather conditions, it is recommended to:

Reduce the time spent outdoors, especially near highways. Children and pregnant women should not take long walks.

People with chronic lung, cardiovascular, or allergic diseases should have their necessary medications available when outdoors.

Limit physical activity outdoors. Physical exercise and sports should be held in indoor sports facilities.

