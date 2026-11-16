Adilet Turganbayev appointed vice minister of tourism and sports

Adilet Turganbayev was born in 1988 in the Pavlodar region. He graduated from the Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, the Kazakh Humanities and Law Innovation University, and the National University of Singapore.

He is a member of the Presidential Youth Talent Pool.

2010–2011 — Manager at the Fund for Spiritual Development of the Peoples of Kazakhstan.

2011–2012 — Expert at the International Cooperation Division, Department of Finance and Organizational-Legal Work, Ministry of Culture.

2012–2019 — Expert, Chief Expert, and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

2019–2023 — Chief Consultant and Chief Inspector at the Social and Cultural Development Department of the Prime Minister's Office.

2023 — Chief Manager at the Tourism and Sports Industry Support Fund.

2024–2025 — Deputy Chairman of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Since 2025 — Chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Gambling Business and Lotteries, Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Earlier, a new Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education was named in Kazakhstan.